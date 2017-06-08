Comey to Senate committee: Trump wanted me to 'drop' Flynn probe

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday that he understood President Donald Trump to be asking him to "drop" the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February, according to a detailed statement submitted to and posted by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"[Trump] then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,'" Comey said of an Oval Office meeting in February, according to prepared testimony.

Comey said that he interpreted the president's comment as a request that the FBI "drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December." Comey recounts, "I did not say I would 'let this go.'"

However, the former FBI chief "did not understand the president to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign."

Comey did not drop the investigation into Flynn. Trump fired him on May 9.

Comey's Thursday testimony, based largely on written records he made after one-on-one conversations with Trump from January to April, casts light on Trump's behavior with the former FBI director and the president's possible motives for firing Comey. Trump abruptly ousted Comey last month amid an FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.



Trump's outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, said in a statement Wednesday that the president feels "completely and totally vindicated" and "is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda." And Kasowitz highlighted that Comey says he told Trump that the president was not personally under investigation.

