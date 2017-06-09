Watch: Trump holds news conference with Romanian president day after Comey testimony

[The stream is slated to start at 2:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump gives a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the White House Rose Garden on Friday.

In their meeting, Trump and Iohannis will likely discuss the NATO alliance, as Romania is a member. Trump has pressed members of the 28-country pact to spend more on their defense.

He also created alarm by not endorsing the alliance's mutual defense clause during a summit last month.

Trump could also address Thursday testimony from former FBI Director James Comey, who said under oath that he believes Trump asked him to "drop" a probe and thinks Trump fired him because of the investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In a tweet Friday, Trump accused Comey of making "false statements and lies" and said he felt "total and complete vindication" after the testimony.