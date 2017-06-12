Hispanics make up 17.6 percent of the total population of the United States. By 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, that figure will jump to 28.6 percent.

As of 2012, the most recent figure, there were 3.3 million Hispanic-owned businesses, a modest rise from 2007. But the odds of middle-aged, college-educated Hispanics becoming millionaires are less than 7 percent, while those of Caucasians are better than 21 percent. And those odds only go up for immigrants.

Immigrants, though, are risk-takers. A recent Kauffman study found that people who come to the United States are almost twice as likely to be entrepreneurs versus native-born Americans. And while their failure rate is also higher, there are some very notable success stories. Here are some of the biggest.