Cramer tells analyst his Sunday night Apple downgrade was 'showboat' call   

Jim Cramer gave a Mizuho analyst a hard time on CNBC's "Halftime Report" for issuing his downgrade of Apple on a Sunday evening.

"Why do you [do it] during the weekend? I just want to know because it was the Tonys last night and this is a bit of, I think, a little showboat," CNBC's "Mad Money" host said. "You fired for maximum effect."

Abhey Lamba, managing director, Americas research at Mizuho, downgraded Apple to neutral from buy, based on the view that the stock's price already accounts for much of investor enthusiasm, and that further gains are limited. Lamba also lowered his price target to $150 from $160.