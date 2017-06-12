Jeb Bush: Trump should 'stop tweeting,' 'focus on agenda'

Former presidential hopeful Jeb Bush criticized President Donald Trump's frequent tweeting and lack of focus on passing his agenda in an interview with CNBC at the eMERGE Americas conference on Monday in Miami.

Bush, who served as governor of Florida, has been critical of Trump, dubbing him the "chaos candidate" during the presidential campaign. Despite heavy spending, Bush's own presidential run fell far short of expectations in a campaign cycle that rode a wave of populism.

Bush said he wants to see the U.S. work with Mexico instead of blocking a wall between the two countries. He conceded the idea earned him a "tire mark on (his) forehead" for expressing the idea in the political world, but thinks it would make the U.S. and Mexico able to compete with China.

The problem is not the border, Bush said, rather it's the "convoluted" tax code and "undue regulatory burden." He thinks tax cuts are possible this year, but tax reform is less likely. His advice?

"Stop picking winners and losers in the tax code," Bush said. "Lower it, and let freedom ring."

Bush wouldn't weigh in on rumors that Trump will announce rollbacks of former President Barack Obama's Cuba policies, saying he's learned not to predict Trump's actions.

"The better thing to do is watch what he does rather than what he says or tweets," Bush said.

He stopped short of outright rebuking Obama's policies, but he doubted their ability to encourage change in Cuba's government.

"Dictators don't wake up one day and change their mind," he said.

Bush has not been shy about his thoughts on Trump. Just last week, Bush encouraged Trump to focus on doing his job, when he addressed an audience at the 12th Annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College, according to the Boston Herald.

Last month at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, Bush told the audience that Trump's chaos has continued into his presidency, CNN reported. He urged Trump to stop tweeting and start governing.

