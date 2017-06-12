Memphis has pledged to help its city employees pay off their student loans

Americans now hold more student loan debt than ever before, and many workers must pay off loans before they can start thinking about their financial future.

Last week, Memphis announced the launch of a Student Loan Reduction Program for all full-time city workers, becoming the first major U.S. city to offer this benefit.

Americans hold $1.4 trillion in student loan debt. For young workers, in particular, loan debt is often their most significant financial burden. In order to compete for talent in a tight labor market, employers are beginning to offer benefits like student loan repayment plans to better address the financial needs of their workers.