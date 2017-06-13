Uber investor: Travis Kalanick should stay at Uber, even if not as CEO

Amid fallout at Uber, at least one investor in the company thinks CEO Travis Kalanick should stay — even if he doesn't remain in charge.
"I think Travis [Kalanick] should stay at the company," Mitchell Green, founder of Lead Edge Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday. "I don't know if it should be in the CEO role. But he is a visionary. He has built an enormous business that is changing the way people live."
Uber is set to release on Tuesday the results of an investigation into its workplace culture, after executives were accused of failing to act on claims of sexual harassment. Reports have indicated that Kalanick might take a leave of absence after the release of the report, although a final decision has not been made.
A role creating new initiatives, heading tech products or leading artificial intelligence could also be a good fit for Kalanick, said Green, whose firm has also invested in companies like Alibaba and Spotify.
"He just lost his mother, and his father is very ill," Green said. "I wish people would also think about that."
Venture capitalist Bill Gurley, investor David Bonderman and media mogul Arianna Huffington are among those spearheading the investigation. Kalanick's top deputy, Emil Michael, announced on Monday he had left the company.