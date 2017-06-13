The No. 1 thing the co-inventor of the ethernet learned from his mentor, Steve Jobs

Bob Metcalfe started working with computer networks in the 1970s and was part of Xerox's Palo Alto, Calif. team that invented what would become the ethernet, the foundational technology used to connect computers. He's known as "the father of the ethernet."

In 1979, Metcalfe started a company to sell the ethernet technology, 3Com Corp. Later that same year, Steve Jobs tried to get Metcalfe to join Apple.

"I had never heard of Steve Jobs, and I had never heard of Apple, but and I had just started my own company so I turned him down," say Metcalfe, speaking to CNBC.

"And instead of getting angry with me, he helped me all all through the 1980s. My company benefited greatly from Steve's support, and he's one of my heroes."