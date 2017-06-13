Uber is going to use the 'Rooney Rule' in hiring — here's what that means

According to the University of Pennsylvania, the Rooney Rule dates back to 2002, when the National Football League created a new mandate that teams "interview a minority candidate when making a new appointment to a head coaching position."

The rule, which went into effect a year later in 2003, is named after Dan Rooney, who was the NFL's diversity committee chairman and is the former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's become more common among tech firms who are working to increase diversity in the office space. According to a September report from The Wall Street Journal, Facebook, Pinterest, Microsoft and Amazon all use some form of the Rooney Rule in hiring practices.