Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to take time away from the company   

Uber released the results of a hightly anticipated internal investigation on Tuesday, and announced CEO Travis Kalanick will take time away from the company to grieve for his mother, who was recently killed in an accident. Kalanick did not disclose a return date.

A source told CNBC that day-to-day operations will be run by committee which includes several female executives: Rachel Holt, manager of North America, Francis Frei, senior vice president of leadership and strategy and Liane Hornsey, chief of human resources.

Kalanick will also be relieved of some duties, which will be taken over by an independent chair, the report said. Eventually, these duties may be given to or shared with a new chief operating officer who is "diverse," the report said.

The report made 47 recommendations, including creating a board oversight committee, rewriting Uber's cultural values, reducing alcohol use at work events, and prohibiting intimate relationships between employees and their bosses.

(Here is the full list of recommendations)

Here's the full email from Kalanick:



Team,

For the last eight years my life has always been about Uber. Recent events have brought home for me that people are more important than work, and that I need to take some time off of the day-to-day to grieve my mother, whom I buried on Friday, to reflect, to work on myself, and to focus on building out a world-class leadership team. The ultimate responsibility, for where we've gotten and how we've gotten here rests on my shoulders. There is of course much to be proud of but there is much to improve. For Uber 2.0 to succeed there is nothing more important than dedicating my time to building out the leadership team. But if we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve. During this interim period, the leadership team, my directs, will be running the company. I will be available as needed for the most strategic decisions, but I will be empowering them to be bold and decisive in order to move the company forward swiftly. It's hard to put a timeline on this - it may be shorter or longer than we might expect. Tragically losing a loved one has been difficult for me and I need to properly say my goodbyes. The incredible outpouring of heartfelt notes and condolences from all of you have kept me strong but almost universally they have ended with 'How can I help?'. My answer is simple. Do your life's work in service to our mission. That gives me time with family. Put people first, that is my mom's legacy. And make Uber 2.0 real so that the world can see the inspired work all of you do, and the inspiring people that make Uber great.

See you soon, Travis

Over 200 interviews and 3 million documents were used as part of the investigation, which was helmed by law firm Covington & Burling, led by former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder. After several days of deliberation, Uber's board unanimously adopted the recommendations in the report.

The recommendations suggest measures that are already common in most workplaces, including "prohibiting consumption of non-prescription controlled substances during core work hours, at work events, or at other work-sponsored events," and disclosure of romantic relationships. The report also recommends more accountability measures for senior leadership, including compensation programs and travel reimbursement.