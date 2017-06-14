    More From Europe News

    In pictures: Deadly blaze rips through 24-storey London tower block
    Emerging markets set to brush off Fed tightening concerns
    Pedestrians look up towards Grenfell Tower, a residential block of flats in west London on June 14, 2017, as firefighters continue to control a fire that engulfed the building in the early hours of the morning. Shaken survivors of a blaze that ravaged a west London tower block told Wednesday of seeing people trapped or jump to their doom as flames raced towards the building's upper floors and smoke filled the corridors.
    Children lost, baby thrown to safety in London blaze: Witnesses
    A display of U.K., Union Jack flags fly in front of The Houses of Parliament, in London, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016.
    EU raises pressure on UK, demands clarity ahead of Brexit talks
    A huge fire engulfs the 24 story Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, West London as emergency services attended in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
    Huge fire in London tower block kills six people; death toll expected to rise
    Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the nation in front of 10 Downing Street on April 18, 2017 in London.
    May's UK Conservatives to resume talks with North Ireland's DemocraticUnionist Party
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich, June 7, 2017.
    British leader May and Northern Ireland's party 'largely agree' support deal - BBC
    The financial district in London.
    EU to tighten grip on euro clearing after Brexit - source
    Tech may be pressured, but there's a ‘ton of opportunity’, says Hootsuite CEO
    Markets need ‘concrete evidence’ to price in softer Brexit
    Holidaymaker uses her phone at the beach
    EU data roaming charges to end this week: what to look out for
    Protesters take to the streets of Athens
    Greek bonds could feature on ECB’s balance sheet, just not now
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
    US condemns Russia for protest arrests, says people deserve ‘transparent and accountable governance’
    British inflation jumps again in May, tightening squeeze on consumers
    Workers construct BMW 3 series cars in the Munich BMW plant during a guided tour after the opening ceremony of BMW World on October 17, 2007 in Munich, Germany.
    German carmakers must prioritize Europe ahead of the UK post-Brexit, says Merkel ally
    Britain, France to join forces to combat online extremism - May
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a mass march marking the one-year anniversary of the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on February 27, 2016 in Moscow, Russia.
    Putin’s opponent detained and scores arrested in Kremlin protests
    The Amazon logo on a pickup and collect locker at Newbury Park railway station in London.
    Amazon to sell cars online in Europe
    French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference at the Chancellery on May 15, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
    Support for Macron marches on, leaving the UK as Europe's 'political basket base'
    ECB to extend QE into 2019, says SocGen
    People walk near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on April 18, 2017.
    How investors are reacting to Britain's inconclusive vote
    Participants work at their laptops at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, on December 28, 2012 in Hamburg, Germany
    Threat to fund managers from Silicon Valley giants has grown, says Unigestion chief
    Six months into 2017 and investors are looking at Europe differently
    Fintech
    Venture capitalists jamming on the brakes in 2017: UK fintech chief
    ormer UKIP leader Nigel Farage canvasses for votes for UKIP candidate Victoria Ayling ahead of the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election on December 5, 2016 in Sleaford, England.
    Nigel Farage to be given role in Brexit talks under DUP-Conservative deal – reports
    Ismail Ahmed is the head of WorldRemit.
    WorldRemit offers mobile remittance payments via Android Pay
    Becky Downing is CEO at BuzzGroup, a fintech start-up that has a removal company price comparison website and related insurtech digital inventory that allows users to get insurance quotes on the personal items entered into the electronic vault. She won the City of London’s U.K. WCIT Emerging Entrepreneur Award last year, the country’s ‘tech Oscars’.
    Interview: Fintech CEO on how to create Buzz in a start-up
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after returning from Buckingham Palace outside 10 Downing Street on June 9, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
    Brexit minister says UK PM May is not a 'dead woman walking'
    Prime Minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip, making a statement in Downing Street after she traveled to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II following the General Election results.
    Betting against Brexit: Why one strategist says the UK won’t leave the EU
    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    French elections: Macron's party shaping up to be big winner
    Car crashes into Amsterdam train station, injuring 8
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich, June 7, 2017.
    Britain's PM Theresa May spoke too soon on coalition deal, as DUP talks continue
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to 10 Downing Street with her husband Philip after traveling to Buckingham Palace to ask the Queen's permission to form a minority government, in London, June 9, 2017.
    Cramer: Theresa May 'may or may not be prime minister'
    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy Nigel Dodds (L), leader Arlene Foster (C) and Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader, Peter Robinson (R)
    May’s Conservatives strike a deal with the DUP, but who are they?
    Prime Minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip, making a statement in Downing Street after she traveled to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II following the General Election results.
    UK leader May: I will form a government to provide certainty
    President Donald Trump
    What the UK election result means for 'surprised' Trump and the US
    10 Downing Street on June 9, 2017 in London, England.
    Youth vote and Scottish independence issue swings UK elections
    British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May speaks at the declaration at the election count at the Magnet Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Maidenhead, England.
    UK's Theresa May will not resign after losing majority, seeks permission to form government
    Long exposure of pedestrians and traffic outside Piccadilly Circus tube station in London, taken on October 21, 2014.
    UK sovereign rating could be downgraded further, warns S&P
    British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters at an election campaign rally on May 1, 2017 in Mawdesley Village Hall near Ormskirk, England.
    UK leader Theresa May has reportedly no intention of resigning, already planning coalition deal
    Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, left, waves as she stands with Donald Tusk, president of the European Union (EU), outside number 10 Downing Street in London, on Thursday, April 6, 2017
    Brexit negotiations set to be delayed on UK election result
    Prime Minister Theresa May attends the London Conference on Somalia at Lancaster House on May 11, 2017 in London, England.
    UK in political deadlock — Here's what happens next
    Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared.
    UK opposition Labour Party seeks to form minority government
    Brexit campaigner Farage hints at political return over second referendum fears
    Prime Minister Theresa May looks on at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead, after she held her seat
    ‘May’s gamble backfires’: UK media reacts to political deadlock
    A broker monitors financial data on computer screens on the trading floor at ETX Capital, a broker of contracts-for-difference, in London, U.K., on Thursday, June 8, 2017. The pound could plunge to as low as $1.20 on Friday, a level last seen in January, should the U.K. snap election lead to a hung parliament, according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
    Sterling could hit $1.21 in hung parliament, currency strategist says
    The European Union flag is displayed on stage during the launch of the Liberal Democrats' manifesto in London, U.K., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    What the UK election result means for Brexit
    Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn casts his vote at a polling station at Pakeman Primary School on June 8, 2017 in London, England.
    5 things you need to know about left-wing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, speaks at his closing election campaign rally in London, June 7, 2017.
    UK election ends in hung parliament; PM May's gambit badly backfires
    European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
    Euro sinks as ECB's Draghi reveals cuts to euro zone inflation projections
    Demonstrators hold a giant banner and Catalan independence flags during a protest at the Pedralbes Palace in Barcelona on October 23, 2013.
    Catalonia poised to call referendum on split from Spain
    European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi.
    ECB shuts door on future rate cut, but says ready to extend QE
    Why the UK election matters to the US
    The global WannaCry ransomware attack was the talk of this year’s InfoSec trade show in London, U.K., 6-8 June, where 13,500 experts gathered.
    Information security experts tell you what to do after WannaCry and to protect your future
    Li Zhifei, chief executive officer and founder of Mobvoi
    A Chinese unicorn backed by Google is getting ready to take on the Amazon Alexa
    Huawei is exploring bringing its own voice assistant to its Wi-Fi routers to rival Google, Amazon
    Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), reacts ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, May 22, 2017.
    Euro rally predicted as traders await Draghi comments
    UK heads to the polls after campaign marred by terror attacks
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull, June 7, 2017.
    UK PM May's lead remains 1 percentage point: Poll
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Solihull, June 7, 2017.
    UK PM May's lead down to 5 points: Poll

