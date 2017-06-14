Here's the smartest way to invest your money

Investing doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, the single most effective way to invest your money and save up for retirement is surprisingly simple: Let it grow in a low-cost index fund, such as the Vanguard 500 Index Fund.

As Blake Ross, the founder of Firefox, writes on Medium: "If you open a retirement account, and you invest some of your paycheck each month into a Vanguard Target Retirement Fund, and you just … leave it … you just leave it right there until retirement …

"If you just leave it there to compound over decades … then you will probably make more money than if you hired the guy from Edward Jones, and even that Senior Executive Double-Stuff Vice Managing Director from Goldman Sachs."