Here's a first look at Apple's new iPad, and five key takeaways

The screen is the highlight of the new iPad. It's brighter than last year's models, sports the same True Tone technology that adjusts the white balance in realtime as you move from different lighting situations, and feels less sticky — which is good when you're writing on it with the Apple Pencil.

The biggest change, however, is what Apple calls "ProMotion." To geek out just a hair, it adjusts the refresh rate of the screen between 24Hz and 120Hz on the fly. So when you're scrolling quickly through websites, everything looks super smooth thanks to the higher refresh rate. When you're just reading static text on the screen, it refreshes at a lower rate to save battery life. It's noticeable, even if it sounds like it might not be.