Cramer Remix: The No. 1 stock to own when the market sentiment changes 6 Hours Ago | 01:07

As sellers continued to drive technology stocks lower on Thursday, Jim Cramer wanted to right the record and make the case for the sector and its leading players.

"If the stock market sentiment switches, then I think you'll recognize that Alphabet's giving you the consistency that Nike or Kroger used to give us at a very inexpensive price," the "Mad Money" host said. "Is Alphabet a bargain? Yes, if it can deliver on the numbers in 2018 and 2019."

Cramer said he felt the same way about Facebook and consumer tech giant Apple, both of which he said are riding many different, reliable trends.

"Remember that while 'tech' has become a curse word of late, there's a reason why so many clamor for it and come back to it in the end: earnings, solid, raw, organic earnings, the type you don't get shortfalls from, the type you get upside surprises from," he said.