'King of Snapchat' DJ Khaled explains how to succeed on social media

If all you want to do is win social media, you have to be yourself and have a positive message, according to top online influencer Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled.

"Being authentic always wins," Khaled said to CNBC. "When people see somebody that is just real, they love it. It ain't no act. It ain't no fake."

Khaled, who was called" "The King of Snapchat" by Coca-Cola senior VP for content Emmanuel Seuge, gets 3 to 4 million views on each of his Snaps, according to Wired. He has more than 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.36 million followers on Twitter. He's also signed a deal to host a weekly radio show on Apple Music.

Though Khaled rose to fame through his Snaps, he said likes all the platforms, and uses tools to post the same content across all social media.

"I think it would be genius if the CEOs got together," Khaled said. "I know everybody's competitive, and everybody getting their money and doing what they have to do, but if they got together and made maybe a switch where we didn't have to rip stuff off and put it and post it and find a way to break down the pie, (it would be great)."