7 ways to eat healthy without going broke

Say it with me: No more lunches out. Brown-bagging it is an easy way to cut your spending by $10 to $15 a day.

Self-made millionaire Scott Alan Turner touts homemade lunches as his No. 1 money-saving tip. "My biggest [savings tip] I learned from my parents," he told CNBC. "My dad worked for the town his whole life. He packed a lunch every day and brought it to work. In our small town upbringing, we didn't have restaurants and we didn't go out to eat all the time; we might have gone out to eat once every couple of months. I carried that over into my own life."

Though he worked a corporate job for over 10 years, Turner only bought lunch out a handful of times. Instead, he prepared large batches of food on Sunday to eat throughout the week.