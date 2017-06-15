Rape victim files new lawsuit against Uber

A rape victim filed a lawsuit against Uber on Thursday after reports that executives there took her medical records.

She's seeking a trial by jury to determine damages and is requesting an injunction directing that Uber "take all affirmative steps .... to prevent repeated occurrences in the future."

The lawsuit comes after Recode reported that an Uber executive obtained medical records of a 26-year-old woman who alleged she was raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014. The executive reportedly showed the records to other executives within the company, who had been formulating a theory that the crime was planted by a competing company to sabotage Uber.

The executive has since left the company.

"No one should have to go through a horrific experience like this, and we're truly sorry that she's had to relive it over the last few weeks," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Uber helped the prosecution in the rape case at the time it was being heard, and also settled a lawsuit with the woman in 2015.

Still, the case is one of many scandals to hit Uber in recent months, many of which were addressed in a detailed improvement plan this week.