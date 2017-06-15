There's no grand China conspiracy theory involving us: AIIB CFO

China 'does not have a veto' on decisions, says AIIB CFO 2 Hours Ago | 01:36

China's rapid economic rise and its mega projects may spur conspiracy theories about the country's intentions, but the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it does not just serve Chinese interests.

"There's no conspiracy here. The One Belt, One Road initiative is an initiative by China; it's a national initiative while we are a global initiative," said AIIB's chief financial officer, Thierry de Longuemar.

Launched in January 2016 with $100 billion in authorized capital, the AIIB aims to provide infrastructural financing in the Asia-Pacific and is seen as a rival to Western-led institutions like the World Bank and the Japan-dominated Asian Development Bank.