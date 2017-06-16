The synergy called for with this Whole Foods deal has not been Bezos' strength

Amazon bought online shoe retailer Zappos for $930.1 million in July 2009. Amazon let the firm, led by legendary entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, change its already family friendly work culture to a distinctive system called "holocracy" that seeks to encourage creativity and eliminate hierarchy. However, when the switch happened in April 2016, 18 percent of Zappos employees took a buyout offer and left, according to The Washington Post.

Amazon did require Zappos to switch to Amazon's cloud computing system, a process that froze the company's website and took months longer than expected to complete. As a result, more than a third of 130 Zappos engineers left, according to The New York Times.

About seven years after buying Quidsi in a deal valued at $545 million, Amazon said in March it is shutting down the Quidsi unit that ran sites such as Diapers.com and Soap.com after it failed to reach profitability. The closure will result in more than 260 layoffs, according to a New Jersey state filing.

In the fourth quarter of 2015, Amazon began redirecting inventory from Quidsi's three fulfillment centers to Amazon's own warehouse network, sources told CNBC.

A New York Times piece in 2015 highlighted Amazon's tough, low cost labor culture. That contrasts with Whole Foods'

The food retailer has made Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list every year since 1998, according to Whole Foods' website.

However, Whole Foods has struggled as business. The company reported a seventh-straight quarter of negative same-store sales in its fiscal second quarter.

Amazon doesn't plan now to automate Whole Foods cashier jobs, or lay off employees as a result of the deal, Drew Herdener, spokesman for Amazon, told The New York Times.

"This is the biggest by far, so clearly important to them," Michael Pachter, managing director, equity research, at Wedbush Securities, said in an email to CNBC.

"I doubt we'll see any change to the culture at WFM," he said. "They will continue to manage retail, and their sales should expand dramatically as they add online ordering and delivery capability. Profitability should increase dramatically as well."

Whole Foods may mark the beginning of more big acquisitions for Amazon. Bloomberg reported, citing sources, Wednesday that the e-commerce giant is interested in acquiring Slack Technologies, an internal messaging platform for companies.