Adult entertainment company will pay you $200 a month to livestream yourself—with your clothes on

LifeStreamers can tag certain parts of their day like when they cook a meal or put on makeup,. Those segments are turned into mobile-friendly watchable clips or daily recaps. The company is also exploring adding virtual reality cameras, and hopes to roll out the content format in a few months.

CamSoda got the idea to allow non-porn livestreams after it noticed many of its customers on its voyeur cams were interested in watching the actresses and actors be everyday people. It also heard from customers who were open to being on camera, but didn't want to be porn stars.

"If you go to Central Park, guaranteed people-watching is one of the top three activities," Press said. "There's a feeling when you watch somebody else, watch their lives and the quirky things they do it makes you feel normal."

To be a LifeStreamer, you're expected to stream 24/7, with reasonable exceptions. Hart says she's relatively open except for "some bathroom activities." There's only been one instance of a LifeStreamer's account being shut down, Press noted -- the company removed her cameras when they found out she pointed the camera at her closet all day to collect the paycheck.

The interest in watching life livestreams has gone up since Facebook and Twitter added the ability to broadcast on their platform, according to Hart.

Hart tried livestreaming her daily routine on Periscope, but was turned off when people kept asking her to flash her breasts. It makes more sense to put this kind of content on an adult entertainment platform like CamSoda where the livestreamers may be more open to these requests, she said.

"Stop bugging these girls who may not want to do it [on Periscope or Facebook Live]," said Hart. "These girls who aren't even putting themselves out there are getting these requests."

Hart, who majored in sociology and minored in psychology and women's studies at Ball State, said for some viewers the draw may be the unexpected sexy moments that could occur on a livestream. However for the many, she thinks it's all about simple enjoyment of watching others, only now you can do it online instead of in the real world.

"People can see their life is very similar to mine," CamSoda's Press said. "I think there's a comfort that comes from that."