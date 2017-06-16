Adult entertainment company will pay you $200 a month to livestream yourself—with your clothes on

If you tune into Charley Hart's late night LifeStream channel, you'll probably catch her sleeping.
Hart, who works in adult entertainment, does participate in raunchy private camera sessions with her clients. But when it comes to her LifeStream, she estimates 80 percent is safe for work. Besides snoozing, you can see her folding clothes or playing with her cats. Sometimes she acknowledges her watchers by talking directly to the camera, but most of the time she ignores the fact she's being streamed.
"I'm an introverted extrovert," Hart said. "I like to be in my house, but I like to be with people. I get to not even go anywhere. I can literally stay in my bedroom, and I can have people around me and everything."
LifeStream is a program by adult entertainment company CamSoda that pays people to stream their mundane activities with no requirements to get naked. The company pays LifeStreamers $200 a month, covers their internet bill, and gives them one to three web cams to broadcast their day. You can also earn extra "tips" or encourage others to go to your private room for extra cash, Hart notes — though how you want to motivate people is up to you. Currently, there are about 15 LifeStreams, and about one-third of the subjects don't work in adult entertainment.
But even among the LifeStreamers who are adult industry professionals, the majority of their content is safe for work.