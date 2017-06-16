There's a reason the grocery industry is panicking about Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods

More broadly, Amazon's popularity has shifted more retail sales online, battering the sector, with no end in sight.
The pain is most acute at the mall where foot traffic has slowed. Fewer shoppers means softer sales, and this was very evident in the latest batch of department store earnings reports.
Sears has shuttered stores and cut jobs as Amazon has gained momentum. Just Tuesday, the company announced it would cut another 400 jobs, as it tries to cut costs and fend off a potential bankruptcy filing.
Macy's, the biggest clothing store in the U.S., will close stores and layoff workers after a disappointing holiday shopping season when comparable sales were down 2.1 percent.
This week, Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, and analysts expect more companies to face the same fate.
Meanwhile, Amazon does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.