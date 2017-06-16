There's a reason the grocery industry is panicking about Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods

Amazon was an online bookstore before it was the sprawling e-commerce platform it is today. When Amazon opened in 1997, Barnes & Nobles and Borders dominated sales.

Amazon dipped into the two companies' book sales as customers warmed up to the idea of buying books from the comfort of their own homes. Then in 2007, Amazon released its first Kindle, a product that would allow users to buy and read books through one company.

The release nudged Amazon's stock up a tad, but it wasn't until 2009 when Kindle sales took off that the company's shares soared.

Borders could not keep up. In 2011, the company announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shuttering its doors.