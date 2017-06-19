Hasbro capitalizes on board game craze, launches subscription service

Hasbro's next big bet isn't on tech or a big movie franchise: It's on board games.

The toy company launched its first-ever subscription service Monday that will send a curated collection of new board games straight to consumers every three months.

The Hasbro Gaming Crate comes in two varieties, adult-only and family-friendly, and features new three board games exclusive to the brand. Each crate costs $49.99.

"Delivered right to subscribers' doorsteps, the Hasbro Gaming Crate subscription service makes it easy and convenient for families and fans to try new games," Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said in a statement.

The first crate is expected to ship in early fall 2017, the company said.

The subscription service comes after a strong year of board game sales for Hasbro. The company's game segment grew 9 percent last year, fueled by successful new games like Pie Face and Pie Face Showdown.

Industry-wide, the games segment saw sales soar 20 percent in 2016, according to the NPD Group.