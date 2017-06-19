Tennessee is the first state to offer free community college

The list of places in the U.S. where you can attend college for free is growing.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam recently announced the launch of the Tennessee Reconnect Act, which will make community college free for nearly every adult in the state.

The guidelines are simple: If you have been a Tennessee resident for at least a year and do not have an advanced degree, you can go to a community college or participating school for free. Tennessee Reconnect will offer students last-dollar scholarships, funded by the state lottery and is expected to cost $10 million.