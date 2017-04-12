You can now go to college for free in two of the most expensive places in the US

Student debt is one of the most persistent financial hurdles that Americans face and for many, the rising cost of college has made attendance impossible. U.S. citizens now hold a whopping $1.31 trillion in student loan debt.

In two of America's most expensive places however, an affordable college education is becoming a reality. In fact, in California and New York you can now go to college for free. Here's how:

New York

On Monday, New York became the first and only state in the country to offer free four-year public college through the Excelsior Scholarship program, which was approved by the New York state legislature on Sunday night.