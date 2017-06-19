Dow rises 100 points, hits record high as tech stocks bounce

U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday as technology stocks tried to recover from a wobbly performance last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100 points and hit a record, surpassing a previous all-time high of 21,391.97, which was set last week. The S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to als trade at a record, with information technology rising 1.5 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 1.2 percent.

Large-cap technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all rose more than 1 percent in early trade. Last week, valuation concerns sent the overall sector lower by around 0.8 percent. Tech is by far the best-performing sector of the year, rising 17.2 percent in the period.

"I don't know where the optimism is coming from. That's not to say we should be negative. I just don't see any reason for excessive optimism or pessimism right now," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

There are no major economic data due Monday, but Wall Street paid attention to remarks from a key Federal Reserve official.