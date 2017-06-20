Here's Elon Musk’s morning routine—and his top productivity tip

This weekend alone, Elon Musk's SpaceX is scheduled to launch two satellites. And that's just one company. He's also founder and CEO of Tesla and of Neuralink. It's safe to say Musk is a productive guy — and it starts with his morning routine.

After getting six hours of sleep, the first thing the billionaire does when he wakes up at 7 a.m. is address what he calls "critical emails" for half an hour.

He drinks coffee, but most mornings he's too busy for breakfast.

Next, the 45-year old entrepreneur and tech icon says goodbye to his five sons (from his first marriage) and sends them off to school.