GOP's Karen Handel wins most expensive House race ever: NBC News projection

Republican Karen Handel has won Georgia's record-breaking special congressional election, according to an NBC News projection.

Seen as an early proxy for whether Democrats can flip certain Republican-leaning districts in the President Donald Trump era, the election drew national attention and record cash from around the country.

Tuesday's vote in Georgia's 6th District for the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price pit Handel, 55, the former Georgia secretary of state, against Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year old former congressional aide.

The two campaigns and outside groups supporting and opposing the candidates shelled out at least $36 million as of May 31. The election easily set a record for spending in a House race, according to NBC News.

Democrats have aimed to leverage Trump's dismal approval rating and opposition to the Republican health-care bill into winning Republican seats and potentially taking control of the House in 2018.

Republicans may have seen holding the seat as one sign that Trump's agenda and lack of popularity may not be as damaging for the party as Democrats hope, especially because Handel became associated with Trump's policies.

Trump won the highly-educated suburban Atlanta district by only 1.5 points last year. Still, Price got more than 60 percent of the vote there in 2016 and won comfortably there for most of the time after he first won the seat in 2004.

In an April primary, Ossoff won more than 48 percent of the vote, while Handel got about 20 percent, due to a crowded Republican field.

Underscoring the national attention on the race, Trump repeatedly chimed in on it multiple times leading up to the results. In a Tuesday tweet that started with "KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS," Trump said she would "fight for lower taxes, great healthcare" and "strong security."

The Georgia special election is not the only one taking place Tuesday. Another is taking place in South Carolina's 5th District, for a seat vacated by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

