IBM CEO Ginni Rometty shares thoughts on Trump technology meeting

When it comes to the rise of technology, especially as it relates to the United States' workforce, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty finds it imperative to prepare workers for tech's inevitable effects.

"You know, I've been quite focused on how, for a country, we have got to work on our skills and prepare not only this current generation, anyone, for work because all work's going to include technology," Rometty told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

Rometty has been demonstrably vocal about developing programs in schools that bring about a "new collar" generation of workers who can work side by side with artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In November, the CEO also sent a letter to then-President-elect Donald Trump offering ideas for bolstering the "new collar" IT workforce. Since then, Rometty has attended several of the president's technology council meetings alongside other top tech executives, the latest of which occurred Monday.

"This is part of a series of meetings we've had, actually, and they've been about modernizing the IT that is in our government," Rometty told Cramer. "And there are so many opportunities. So it's about modernizing the systems, and we work in many of them."

For more on IBM, watch Ginni Rometty's full interview on "Mad Money" tonight, at 6 p.m. ET.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com