This email by Elon Musk highlights one of the most important traits for a CEO

Elon Musk, Chairman, CEO and Product Architect of Tesla Motors, addresses a press conference to declare that the Tesla Motors releases v7.0 System in China on a limited basis for its Model S, which will enable self-driving features such as Autosteer for a select group of beta testers on October 23, 2015 in Beijing, China.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dedicated to his work nearly around the clock. The billionaire spends between 80 and 90 hours working each week to be as productive as possible, making time to check email even while relaxing.

But a recent email to his employees shows that he not only has a strong work ethic, but also high emotional intelligence.

With 10,000 workers just at Tesla's Fremont, California manufacturing factory alone, Musk has recently had to deal with claims that the facility has led to high injury rates. Although he sent out an email earlier this year sharing his concern about the safety of his workers and ensuring the claims were overstated, Musk sent out a more detailed email reiterating his unease and consideration for Tesla employees.

On June 2, electric transportation industry news site Electrek published an excerpt of a staff-wide email Musk sent out that week, demonstrating his compassion and emotional intelligence in leading his company.

"No words can express how much I care about your safety and well-being. It breaks my heart when someone is injured building cars and trying their best to make Tesla successful," Musk writes in the email.

Research shows bosses who demonstrate high emotional intelligence — the ability to manage one's own emotions to remain calm, productive and focused — make for better leaders and true team-players.

Musk proceeds to ask that each injury get reported directly to him, "without exception."

"I'm meeting with the safety team every week and would like to meet every injured person as soon as they are well, so that I can understand from them exactly what we need to do to make it better," Musk writes. "I will then go down to the production line and perform the same task that they perform."

Elon Musk's brother says this is how you raise entrepreneurial kids
Musk's ambitions for his team have been known to the public as shared in his 2015 biography "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance. There, he details the management tricks the executive uses to inspire his employees. In Musk's email, he encourages other leaders at Tesla to take initiative in making sure employee safety is a priority.

"This is what all managers at Tesla should do as a matter of course," he writes. "At Tesla, we lead from the front line, not from some safe and comfortable ivory tower. Managers must always put their team's safety above their own."

Musk is just one example of an executive who effectively demonstrates emotional intelligence and leadership skills for the overall advancement of the company.

Here are three other CEOs who demonstrate high emotional intelligence in the workplace.

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi

Nooyi writes more than 400 letters each year to the parents of her senior executives as a way to express her gratitude and recognition for the part they have played in her employees' lives.

"It occurred to me that I had never thanked the parents of my executives for the gift of their child to PepsiCo," she says.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

In an effort to shape all of his employees into "mini-entrepreneurs," Hsieh says he wants those working at Zappos to be comfortable with ambiguity and have a strong sense of curiosity as well as emotional intelligence.

"Those are things that we now are emphasizing even more as we move toward self-organization and self-management at Zappos," Hsieh says.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Every morning at 4:30 a.m. Schultz rises to make time for his employee by sending motivational e-mails to his employees, among other personal upkeep, before disconnecting from technology to eat breakfast and drink French press coffee with his wife.

"Starbucks has been in business now for 45-plus years. You know, I'm not putting myself in the class of Tom Brady or any other athlete that has been at the cornerstone of success on a team sport," Schultz tells CNBC about leading the company. "This is a team sport. It has always been a team sport. I've gotten more credit that I deserve. The company has a large base of fantastic leaders."

