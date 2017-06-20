This email by Elon Musk highlights one of the most important traits for a CEO

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dedicated to his work nearly around the clock. The billionaire spends between 80 and 90 hours working each week to be as productive as possible, making time to check email even while relaxing.

But a recent email to his employees shows that he not only has a strong work ethic, but also high emotional intelligence.

With 10,000 workers just at Tesla's Fremont, California manufacturing factory alone, Musk has recently had to deal with claims that the facility has led to high injury rates. Although he sent out an email earlier this year sharing his concern about the safety of his workers and ensuring the claims were overstated, Musk sent out a more detailed email reiterating his unease and consideration for Tesla employees.

On June 2, electric transportation industry news site Electrek published an excerpt of a staff-wide email Musk sent out that week, demonstrating his compassion and emotional intelligence in leading his company.

"No words can express how much I care about your safety and well-being. It breaks my heart when someone is injured building cars and trying their best to make Tesla successful," Musk writes in the email.

Research shows bosses who demonstrate high emotional intelligence — the ability to manage one's own emotions to remain calm, productive and focused — make for better leaders and true team-players.

Musk proceeds to ask that each injury get reported directly to him, "without exception."

"I'm meeting with the safety team every week and would like to meet every injured person as soon as they are well, so that I can understand from them exactly what we need to do to make it better," Musk writes. "I will then go down to the production line and perform the same task that they perform."