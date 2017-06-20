Stocks pull back from records as oil enters bear market

U.S. equities traded lower Tuesday, pulling back from record highs, as oil prices fell to their lowest levels since November.

The S&P 500 lagged, falling 0.33 percent as the energy sector dropped nearly 2 percent to lead decliners. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record before slipping 15 points, with Chevron contributing the most losses. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.27 percent.

U.S. crude for July delivery fell 3.1 percent to $42.85 a barrel amid signs of rising production. Crude also entered a bear market, trading at least 20 percent below its 52-week high.

"$44 was a big area for crude," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Right now, it's having an impact on stocks but it could be bigger. The next major area of support is around $40."

Oil prices are "most definitely" heading to $40 a barrel and will likely dip into the upper $30s, John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Not only do we have a struggle with production and an ineffectual OPEC, non-OPEC production regime, but you have this overhang again that is not clearing, and so that is what this market is reacting to," he said.

investors also kept an eye on Washington as they awaited for more details regarding potential tax reform.