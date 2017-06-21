VISIT CNBC.COM

The richest person in every state, according to Forbes

For the third year in a row, Forbes has released a list that identifies the richest person residing in every U.S. state.

The ranking takes into account wealth both self-made and inherited, and includes the world's richest man, Bill Gates, in Washington, as well as Walmart heirs Jim and Alice Walton in Arkansas and Texas, respectively.

To compile the ranking, Forbes updated the net worth of the billionaires they track for their World's Billionaires List and the Forbes 400 list. Seven states — Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont — aren't home to a single billionaire, so, in those locations, Forbes tracked down the wealthiest multi-millionaires.

Below, check out the full list of the richest person in every state along with their current net worth, and check out all the coverage over at Forbes.

Alabama

Jimmy Rane
Net worth: $700 million

Alaska

Leornard Hyde and Jonathan Rubini
Net worth: $340 million each

Arizona

Bruce Halle
Net worth: $6 billion

Arkansas

Jim Walton
Net worth: $38.5 billion

California

Mark Zuckerberg
Net worth: $62.4 billion

Colorado

Charles Ergen
Net worth: $18.8 billion

Connecticut

Ray Dalio
Net worth: $16.8 billion

Delaware

Robert Gore and Elizabeth Snyder
Net worth: $720 million each

Florida

Thomas Peterffy
Net worth: $13.2 billion

Georgia

Jim Kennedy
Net worth: $12.6 billion

Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar
Net worth: $8.9 billion

Idaho

Frank Vandersloot
Net worth: $1.9 billion

Illinois

Ken Griffin
Net worth: $8 billion

Indiana

Carl Cook
Net worth: $8 billion

Iowa

Harry Stine
Net worth: $3.3 billion

Kansas

Charles Koch
Net worth: $47.5 billion

Kentucky

B. Wayne Hughes
Net worth: $2.7 billion

Louisiana

Tom Benson and family
Net worth: $2.6 billion

Maine

Susan Alfond
Net worth: $1.4 billion

Maryland

Ted Lerner
Net worth: $5.8 billion

Massachusetts

Abigail Johnson
Net worth: $14.9 billion

Michigan

Daniel Gilbert
Net worth: $5.9 billion

Minnesota

Whitney Macmillan
Net worth: $5.4 billion

Mississippi

Leslie Lampton
Net worth: $760 million

Missouri

Stanley Kroenke
Net worth: $7.5 billion

Montana

Dennis Washington
Net worth: $5.9 billion

Nebraska

Warren Buffett
Net worth: $76.2 billion

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson
Net worth: $35.6 billion

New Hampshire

Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli
Net worth: $1.1 billion

New Jersey

Donald Newhouse
Net worth: $12 billion

New Mexico

Mack C. Chase
Net worth: $700 million

New York

Michael Bloomberg
Net worth: $50.7 billion

North Carolina

James Goodnight
Net worth: $10.1 billion

North Dakota

Gary Tharaldson
Net worth: $900 million

Ohio

Les Wexner and family
Net worth: $6.2 billion

Oklahoma

Harold Hamm
Net worth: $10.2 billion

Oregon

Phil Knight
Net worth: $25.1 billion

Pennsylvania

Mary Alice Dorrance Malone
Net worth: $3.8 billion

Rhode Island

Jonathan Nelson
Net worth: $2 billion

South Carolina

Anita Zucker
Net worth: $3 billion

South Dakota

T. Denny Sanford
Net worth: $2.1 billion

Tennessee

Thomas Frist Jr.
Net worth: $8.8 billion

Texas

Alice Walton
Net worth: $38.2 billion

Utah

Gail Miller
Net worth: $1.2 billion

Vermont

John Abele
Net worth: $625 million

Virginia

Jacqueline Mars
Net worth: $27.6 billion

Washington

Bill Gates
Net worth: $88.9 billion

West Virginia

Jim Justice II
Net worth: $1.6 billion

Wisconsin

John Menard Jr.
Net worth: $10.9 billion

Wyoming

John Mars
Net worth: $27.6 billion

