The richest person in every state, according to Forbes

For the third year in a row, Forbes has released a list that identifies the richest person residing in every U.S. state.

The ranking takes into account wealth both self-made and inherited, and includes the world's richest man, Bill Gates, in Washington, as well as Walmart heirs Jim and Alice Walton in Arkansas and Texas, respectively.

To compile the ranking, Forbes updated the net worth of the billionaires they track for their World's Billionaires List and the Forbes 400 list. Seven states — Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont — aren't home to a single billionaire, so, in those locations, Forbes tracked down the wealthiest multi-millionaires.