George Clooney just sold his tequila business for $1 billion

George Clooney is selling his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

Clooney, Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman, who own Casamigos together, are expected to stay with the company after its acquisition.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney told CNBC via email. "This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

— CNBC's Jen Zweben contributed to this report.