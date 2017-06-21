    ×

    George Clooney just sold his tequila business for $1 billion

    (L to R) Founders of Casamigos Tequila Mike Meldman, George Clooney and Rande Gerber attend the launch of Casamigos Tequila at Ushuaia Beach Hotel Ibiza on August 23, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain.
    David M. Benett | Dave Benett | Getty Images
    George Clooney is selling his tequila company Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

    Clooney, Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman, who own Casamigos together, are expected to stay with the company after its acquisition.

    "If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don't think we would have said yes," Clooney told CNBC via email. "This reflects Diageo's belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we're not going anywhere. We'll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two."

    — CNBC's Jen Zweben contributed to this report.

