Oil front and center for Wall Street; data eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday, with investors keeping a close eye on moves in the oil market.
Crude prices tumbled more than 2 percent, sending energy stocks lower on Tuesday on signs of rising oil production. That raised doubts about the state of compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC countries when it came to slashing production.
On Tuesday, Libya and Nigeria – who are both exempt from the production reduction deal – were reportedly increasing their oil output.
Prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with U.S. crude trading around $43.40, while Brent hovered around $45.82 at 5.40 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile politics is expected to be lurking at the back of investors' minds, as the U.S. president is expected to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Iowa.
On the data front, mortgage applications are slated to come out at 7.00 a.m. ET, followed by existing homes sales at 10.00 a.m ET.
In the earnings sphere, CarMax, Winnebago and Oracle as set to report.
In Europe, bourses were trading lower in early trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a negative note.