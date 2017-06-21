Oil front and center for Wall Street; data eyed

Crude prices tumbled more than 2 percent, sending energy stocks lower on Tuesday on signs of rising oil production. That raised doubts about the state of compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC countries when it came to slashing production.

On Tuesday, Libya and Nigeria – who are both exempt from the production reduction deal – were reportedly increasing their oil output.

Prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with U.S. crude trading around $43.40, while Brent hovered around $45.82 at 5.40 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile politics is expected to be lurking at the back of investors' minds, as the U.S. president is expected to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Iowa.