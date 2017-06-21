VISIT CNBC.COM

The world’s most beloved CEOs

The approval ratings of chief executives at major companies around the world have been released today by a job recruitment website Glassdoor.

The site has released its Employees' Choice Awards for 2017. These include lists of the most highly rated CEOs in the U.S., UK, Canada, France and Germany. These ratings are based on anonymous reviews and opinions left on

the website by employees at each company. As part of the review, the employees can rate their CEO by choosing from one of three options: approve, disapprove or no opinion of the CEO.

"CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is one of the highest honours they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day. I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honour," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO, in a press release.

"We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer's recruiting and retention efforts."

To be considered for the award, the companies must have at least 1,000 employees. They also need several approved company reviews on the website; the number varies from at least 20 reviews for French and German companies, to at least 100 for large U.S. companies.

The full lists of all the CEOs is available here. To see the top 25 U.S. CEOs, read Benjamin Snyder's report. Below is the top CEOs from each region.

U.K.'s Number #1 CEO: Peter Simpson

Company: Anglian Water

Approval rating: 98 percent

Simpson has a CEO approval rating of 98 percent, based on more than 40 ratings. He became the chief executive of the utilities company in 2013, after being appointed to the board in 2004.

Canada's Number #1 CEO: Michael Apkon

Company: SickKids

Approval rating: 99 percent

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp

France's Number #1 CEO: Satya Nadella

Company: Microsoft

Approval rating: 99 percent

Germany's Number #1 CEO: Dieter Zetsche

Company: Daimler

Approval rating: 99 percent

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche
Getty Images
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche

United States' Number #1 CEO: Benno Dorer

Company: The Clorox Company

Approval rating: 99 percent

