This is the happiest country for Gen Z and millennials, according to The World Happiness Report

Lithuania is the happiest country for Gen Z and millennials, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report.

Countries are ranked according to self-assessed life evaluations and answers to the Cantril ladder question which asks respondents to think of a ladder with the best possible life for them being a 10 and the worst being a zero and then rate their current lives on that scale.

The Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, which publishes the report, says it also considers the following six variables in the more than 130 countries ranked in the report:

GDP per capita Social Support Healthy life expectancy Freedom Generosity Freedom of corruption

The World Happiness Report ranked the happiest countries for those age 30 and under, who are all considered Gen Z, born 1981-1996, or millennials, born 1997-2012, according to the Pew Research Center.

The final rankings of happiest countries for those under the age of 30 and those 60 and above are quite different. Lithuania took the top spot in this ranking but the country ranked No. 44 for those over 60 and was the No. 19 happiest country in the world, overall.

"Convergence between the two halves of Europe has been driven mainly by the rising happiness of the young," the report states.