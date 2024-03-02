These are the 10 happiest cities in America—none of them are in Florida

A February report from WalletHub ranked the happiest cities in America for 2024. To rank the cities, the report looked at more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities and examined them across three key dimensions:

Emotional and physical well-being Income and employment Community and environment

The three categories were evaluated using 29 metrics graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness. Some categories include a life-satisfaction index, life expectancy, job satisfaction, income-growth rate, and a well-being "community" index score.

While Florida is home to Disney World, often referred to as the happiest on Earth, the Sunshine State didn't have any city rank in the top 10.