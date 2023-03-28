This California city is the No. 1 happiest place to live in the U.S.—and it's not LA, San Diego or San Francisco

While money can't always buy happiness, a move to a new city might lead to a happier quality of life, recent data finds. Cities across the United States vary greatly in their environment, income, citizens' overall well-being and community.

For 2023, California dominated the list of the happiest cities in America, while Fremont, California, topped the list for the second year in a row.

That's according to a recent WalletHub study, which analyzed happiness-related data metrics to determine which American cities are home to the happiest residents. While the U.S. ranks only 16th on the World Happiness Report, the study asserts that some American cities may still provide residents with a very happy quality of life.

The study draws on psychological research findings that indicate there is a clear connection between location and happiness. Put simply, where you live can have a large effect on your overall wellbeing, Dr. Sherry Hamby, distinguished research professor of psychology at the University of the South, said in the study.

"Places with more resources — whether these are natural resources like beaches and mountains, cultural resources like museums and theaters, or essential resources like health care and transportation — tend to have happier people than other places," Hamby said.

Some areas — deemed Blue Zones of Happiness by author Dan Buettner — are home to happier residents than others, University at Albany associate professor of psychology Dev Dalal said in the study. These places feature residents with greater overall purpose, pride and pleasure. He also explains that a city's economy can also contribute to its residents' happiness.

"One factor in making a location related to increased happiness is the economy of the area. Specifically, it is the amount of economic equality among the residents," Dalal said. "The more equality there is among the residents, the happier the residents tend to be."

Here are the 10 happiest cities in the U.S.: