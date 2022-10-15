These are the top 10 most neighborly cities in the U.S.—and only one is in the South

In September, Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America's 25 most neighborly cities. The cities on the list were ranked by examining residents' charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. In addition to determining the most neighborly cities, the study found that 42.5% of people are more willing than before to help a neighbor after the COVID-19 pandemic. And nearly 30% of people say they hang out with their neighbors and local friends more than they used to.

No. 1 most neighborly city in the U.S. in 2022: Rochester, New York

Population: 206,357 The Flower City topped the list because of its consistent ranking for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness. Aside from the city offering plenty to do in its bustling neighborhoods, Rochester is also home to Art Park. It's the only park in the U.S. dedicated to visual and performing arts, according to Neighbor.com.

Top 10 most neighborly cities in the U.S. in 2022