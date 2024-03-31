These are the 10 best places in the U.S. to raise a family—California didn't make the top 10

If you're looking for the best place in the U.S. to raise your family, consider moving to Illinois or Pennsylvania.

Both states contain several towns that ranked highly on a recent report from Niche assessing the nation's top family-friendly locales. The two states combined were home to seven of the top 10 places to raise a family in America.

To rank each location in terms of how much it would appeal to a family, the platform used data from the U.S. Census, Department of Education and FBI. It assessed factors including the quality of public schools in the area, cost of living, family amenities such as parks, libraries and cultural activities as well as walkability.

Other factors taken into account include:

Crime rates

Housing

Ethnic, generational and economic diversity

Percentage of households with children

Percentage of residents age 17 and under

Chesterbrook, Penn. took the top spot on Niche's list, thanks in part to the Philadelphia suburb's highly-rated public school system.