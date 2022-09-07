These are the 10 best cities in the world for multi-generational family trips—and 2 of them are in the U.S.

Holidu, a UK-based travel search engine, released their 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities around the world to determine the best destinations for multi-generational family trips. Research shows family vacations are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than three in five people saying they will take a trip with their loved ones this year. Holidu's index measured factors that were important to each generation — Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials and Gen Zers: Landscapes and green spaces

Michelin Guide restaurants

Five-star rated things to do

Number of museums

Quality of roads

Instagram/TikTok hashtag count

National dishes in "top 100"

Family friendliness

Cost of beer and a meal

UNESCO World Heritage sites

No. 1 best city for multi-generational travel: Madrid, Spain

In the top spot is the Spanish capital of Madrid. The city ranked well across all generations. Some of the standout stats are that the city is home to 125 Michelin Guide restaurants and has two national dishes listed among the best national foods around the world. Madrid also scored four out of 5 for family-friendliness.

Top 10 best cities for multi-generational family trips