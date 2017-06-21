"I do think Tuesday's outcome might have an impact on the type of candidates we see in 2018. As Trump reminded the world on Twitter, the Democrats are now zero for five in special elections since his victory."

This means Republicans should be concerned about President Trump's low approval rating. But not now. They should be concerned about that figure next summer, when it becomes statistically determinative. Similarly, other factors to watch like economic growth and the parties' performance on generic ballot polls—factors research has shown to be important when predicting midterm election outcomes—are all unknowable right now.

We really can't be sure what is going to happen in 2018, but we can certainly say that Jon Ossoff's loss doesn't change the big picture. The Democrats will pick up seats, but because of the stronger economy and Trump's smaller coattails, 2018 probably will not be a replay of the Republicans' 63-seat pick-up in 2010. Indeed, typically, the swing in a Congressional election is small—the median change recently has only been about seven or eight seats. All of this would have been the same no matter who won.

Another reason people paid attention to the Handel-Ossoff race was because they thought a loss by Handel in a district Republicans had won comfortably for decades would trigger a wave of retirements. This was also a preposterous thought. Over time, members of Congress have become better and better at insulating themselves from outside forces. Between 1960 and 2010, nearly 95 percent of House incumbents won re-election. Why would a rational member of Congress think a special election in a different state a year and a half from Election Day would mean they would lose a district they normally win easily? Come on.

Nevertheless, I do think Tuesday's outcome might have an impact on the type of candidates we see in 2018. As Trump reminded the world on Twitter, the Democrats are now zero for five in special elections since his victory. Collectively, this string of losses could discourage some quality Democratic challengers (typically people with office-holding experience) from contesting other Republican seats. Marginally, that might hurt the party's future chances.

While one can understand why activists on both sides flocked to this race, from my point of view, a lot of time and money was spent battling over symbolism. In that sense, the real winner last night was no one.

Commentary by David O'Connell, an assistant professor of political science at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., and the author of "God Wills It: Presidents and the Political Use of Religion." His research interests include the presidency, religion and politics, and American political development.

