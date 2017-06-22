Asian markets trade sideways as oil rises off lows; China regulators in focus

Oil prices gained after falling to 10-month lows on Wednesday, but concerns remained over the global oversupply in markets. Brent crude advanced 0.31 percent to trade at $45.36 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to trade at $42.87.



Investors are likely to keep an eye on developments in mainland Chinese markets after the Shenzhen exchange tumbled 1.29 percent overnight. Media reports said that regulators were in the process of reviewing Chinese firms involved in large acquisitions over the last few years.

Fosun International was down by close to 6 percent in Hong Kong in the previous session. Shares of Wanda Film, a unit of the Dalian Wanda Group, were halted from trade on Thursday after falling 10 percent. Trade is expected to resume today.

The move comes days after MSCI announced it would include 222 mainland Chinese stocks to its benchmark emerging markets index. While the move was cheered by some investors, others said more work needed to be done by authorities to further open up markets.



The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, traded at 97.556. The dollar was softer against the yen, trading at 111.23 at 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels around the 111.3 handle seen in the last session.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was mostly flat at $0.7542 after edging lower for four straight sessions.



On the economic calendar for Friday, Singapore industrial production and CPI for the month of May is expected at 1 p.m. HK/SIN. Taiwan retail sales for the month of May is due at 4:00 p.m. India will release current account data for the first quarter at 8:00 p.m.

Stocks on Wall Street closed mixed, with the Dow Jones industrial average edging down by 0.06 percent or 12.74 points to close at 21,397.29.