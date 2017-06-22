Hain Celestial earnings guidance falls short of estimates

Natural and organic products maker Hain Celestial on Thursday released fourth-quarter and full-year earnings projections that fell short of analysts' expectations.

Here's the company's guidance compared with what Wall Street expected:

Q4 EPS: 40 to 43 cents vs. 54 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Q4 Revenue: $715 million to $735 million vs. $724.8 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Hain's full-year forecast also missed estimates. The company forecast adjusted 2017 earnings of $1.19 to $1.22 a share, well short of consensus estimates of $1.94 a share. Revenue was projected at $284 billion to $286 billion, shy of the $2.906 billion expected.

Back in August, Hain delayed its fiscal 2016 results, missed full-year guidance and also announced potential accounting troubles stemming from revenue-recognition timing issues. The last time it reported financial results was back in May 2016.

Hain's stock sank 27 percent on Aug. 16, 2016, when the accounting issues were disclosed. It has since fallen another 16 percent, and the company has disclosed it's also the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and is cooperating with the regulatory agency.

—CNBC's Jeff Daniels contributed to this report.