Americans consider the House Republican health care bill to be a bad idea, by a three-to-one margin, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Just a third of Republicans consider the House-passed bill a good idea, the survey shows. The findings demonstrate the political headwinds facing President Donald Trump and his party as Senate Republicans attempt to assemble a majority to pass their version next week.

In the poll, conducted by telephone June 17-20, just 16% of Americans call the House-passed bill a good idea, while 48% call it a bad idea. Slightly more than one-third of Americans have no opinion.

Amid the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, public opinion on that existing law has turned narrowly positive. Some 41% call the law a good idea, compared to 38% who consider it a bad idea. Before Trump took office, views of the law were more negative than positive.

Asked whether the White House and Congress should continue the repeal-and-replace effort, 38% say yes and 39% no.

The survey of 900 American adults contains a margin for error of 3.27 percentage points.