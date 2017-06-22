    ×

    Politics

    House GOP health-care bill faces broad opposition: Poll

    • Just 16% of respondents in an NBC News/WSJ poll say the House GOP's health-care bill is a good idea.
    • The existing law, known as Obamacare, now has a narrow margin of public support, according to the survey.
    • Only a third of Republicans approve of the House plan, the poll says.
    Demonstrators hold signs during a healthcare rally opposing the American Health Care Act (AHCA) bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

    Americans consider the House Republican health care bill to be a bad idea, by a three-to-one margin, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    Just a third of Republicans consider the House-passed bill a good idea, the survey shows. The findings demonstrate the political headwinds facing President Donald Trump and his party as Senate Republicans attempt to assemble a majority to pass their version next week.

    In the poll, conducted by telephone June 17-20, just 16% of Americans call the House-passed bill a good idea, while 48% call it a bad idea. Slightly more than one-third of Americans have no opinion.

    Amid the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, public opinion on that existing law has turned narrowly positive. Some 41% call the law a good idea, compared to 38% who consider it a bad idea. Before Trump took office, views of the law were more negative than positive.

    Asked whether the White House and Congress should continue the repeal-and-replace effort, 38% say yes and 39% no.

    The survey of 900 American adults contains a margin for error of 3.27 percentage points.