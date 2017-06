It can be tempting to put retirement on the back burner.

Between fixed monthly costs, student loans and other savings goals such as a home or car, it can seem impossible to also make room in the budget for retirement contributions. But the longer you put off planning for your golden years, the farther behind you'll fall.

The good news is, there are ways to start building your nest egg without feeling cash strapped or making any drastic lifestyle changes. Here are six effective strategies.