Oil prices have hit a very rough patch, once again, down just over 20 percent since January.

This is the second downturn of the year; prices rallied last month, after OPEC and Russia made plans to come together and contemplate their soon-to-expire agreement to limit oil output.

With great fanfare, the latest version of their deal was rolled out and hit with a thud. It ended up being notable for what it failed to deliver, rather than the 9-month extension that was forged.

There were hopes for deeper cuts, an even longer timeframe, and a production ceiling for Nigeria, Libya, and Iran, all of which have been exempted from the accord because of various factors, unique to each, that has hampered their output over the past several years.

None of those elements came to pass, however, and oil prices sold-off in the face of the Saudi and Russian oil ministers at the very moment that they were holding a post-meeting press conference together.

Saudi's Al Falih was aware of the concomitant price plunge, and, in full panic mode, he promised that the kingdom would "cover" Nigeria and Libya, and further promised, famously, to do "whatever it takes" to balance the market.

The kingdom has a lot of wood to chop. Both Nigerian and Libyan output has come roaring back, and Libya has even hooked up with one of the largest global oil traders, Glencore, to market a portion of their supply.

The supply rebound has caused a global glut relapse, with various regional markets swamped with crude oil, ranging from the Atlantic Basin to the North Sea to Singapore.