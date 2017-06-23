This robot is learning how to print a human organ

Kentucky-based software company Advanced Solutions has developed what it calls the world's first 3D human tissue printer that operates on a six axis robot.

Called the BioAssemblyBot, the machine is the second generation of 3D printers focused on producing biomedical materials intended to revolutionizing healthcare.

The goal is to 3D print human organs, Advanced Solutions president and CEO Michael Golway told CNBC on Friday.

The BioAssemblyBot uses a touch screen and a laser sensor to tell the robot arm and nozzle where to move and what to do next, operating on software called the Tissue Structure Informational Modeling. TISM essentially allows users to design and visualize the tissue structure before it's replicated by the BioAssemblyBot.

"The tools that we've invented, like the BioAssemblyBot, are enabling our scientists and our customers to advance the biology in ways that have never been possible before, so that's very exciting," said Golway.

The most challenging aspect of the process is bioink, the material used in 3D bioprinting. Bioink must satisfy mechanical needs of the printing process while containing the elements needed to make the tissue come to life.

Golway admits his firm needs to "fail faster" in order to see accelerated progress, and acknowledged significant effort, discovery and investment are still needed before an actual organ can be printed for human use, he said.