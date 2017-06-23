'It would be a very, very sad day for Republicans' if Nancy Pelosi steps down, Trump says

President Donald Trump said he hopes House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi does not step down from her post.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" that aired on Friday, Trump said he would like to keep Pelosi right where she is because she has an "extraordinary record against her."

"It would be a very, very sad day for Republicans if she steps down. I would be very disappointed if she did," Trump said.

The comment came after some chamber Democrats on Thursday called for Pelosi to step down in the wake of special election losses this year.

Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election for an open congressional seat in Georgia on Tuesday, dashing hopes by Democrats to pull off an upset in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

The two campaigns and outside groups supporting and opposing the candidates shelled out at least $36 million as of May 31, including more than $22 million from Ossoff's campaign.

Pelosi, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said she's confident she has the support in her caucus.

