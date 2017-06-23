A fifth Republican senator says he will not support Senate Obamacare replacement in current form

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said Friday he will not vote for the Senate's Obamacare replacement bill as currently written.

"In this form, I will not support it," Heller said at a press conference with Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval.

He becomes at least the fifth GOP senator to say he will not back the bill as it is written currently, and the first in Senate Republicans' so-called moderate wing. Some of those lawmakers could eventually change their stances after potential amendments to the plan.

If three Republicans defect, the party cannot reach the majority vote it needs to pass the measure.

Senate Republicans on Thursday morning released a draft of their secretive Obamacare replacement bill, called the "Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017." The plan would repeal Obamacare taxes, restructure subsidies to insurance customers that are based on their incomes and phase out Medicaid's expansion program. It contains some key differences from the version the House passed last month.

Heller and Sandoval raised particular concerns with the plan's Medicaid provisions.

"You have to protect Medicaid expansion states. That's what I want. Make sure we're taken care of here in the state of Nevada," Heller said.

The federal government's share of funding for Medicaid, which is jointly run with individual states, would fall over the course of seven years to end up at around 57 percent of the cost of that program, which offers health coverage to the poor.

Under Obamacare, the federal government had guaranteed that its funding for adults newly eligible for Medicaid because of the Affordable Care Act would fall to no lower than 90 percent of their costs. That expansion program would begin being phased out in 2021, and fully repealed by three years later.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report