Ever wonder why Hollywood keeps churning out 'Transformers' films? You're not the only one.

With each new addition to the franchise, the reviews have gotten worse and U.S. audiences have waned. Despite the lackluster performances in the United States, two of the "Transformers" films have garnered more than $1 billion in total global ticket sales.

The most recent 'Transformers' film, "The Last Knight," opened on Wednesday to lackluster results. The feature garnered $5.5 million from Tuesday night previews, and only $15.6 million on its opening day.

Even worse, it was widely panned by both critics and audiences. The film earned a score of 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest of the series so far.